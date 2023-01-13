Sale of Forfeited Properties by EFCC: 29 Winners Emerge for Lots in Abuja, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna Others

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Twenty nine bidders emerged winners of different properties in the ongoing sale of forfeited real estate property comprising apartments and plots of land by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Abuja, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Edo among others.

At the session, a total of 39 properties in Lot 5, located in different parts of the Federal Capital Territory, were offered for sale through a competitive bidding process.

The exercise commenced at 10am and continued until 8.30pm on Wednesday.

An EFCC statement said at the end of the exercise, a total of 26 bids were successful while 13 properties not taken either for non-compliance with the guidelines or the highest bid falling short of the reserve price or due to a tie as was the case in respect of the property listed as number 33 in the Lot, were re-opened for fresh bids until Monday, January 16, 2023 when the bids will be opened.

Other properties affected by this fresh bid offer are listed as numbers: 1, 3, 4,5,6,10,15, 18,29,30,31 and 34 in Lot 5.

It said the Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who witnessed the exercise, expressed excitement at the well organised and coordinated event thanking the bidders for their cooperation.

“The process we are adopting is what is practiced across the world. We had valuers, who valued the properties and we already know the worth of each property and we expect to sell to the highest bidder, who exceeds our reserve price because we need to raise money for the federal government to execute and complete some of the major infrastructure projects across the country.

“We got feedback from people, who are asking why we are not doing it online so that more people can participate. We have tried all of that and it is now left for us to use discretion to work with methods that will help the process to be more transparent for every Nigerian to see,” he said.

One of the bid winners, Chetanna Chukwudo commended the commission and urged it to remain transparent as Nigerians expect a lot from the agency.

“I am happy today because it feels good to be a winner, nobody wants to lose. The process was thorough and transparent but in the end we won. I want to say well done to the organisers,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency said three successful bids were Recorded on Day 4 of forfeited real estate sale.

On the bidding held yesterday, the fourth day of the exercise, three bidders were lucky as their bid for different properties were successful.

During the exercise, properties in four different lots were offered for sale. They are Lot 6 which comprise eight properties domiciled in Anambra, Ebonyi, and Gombe States; and Lot 7 with properties located in Rivers, Kaduna, Delta and Edo States.

Also opened were the fresh bids for properties in Lots 2 and 3 which were offered as single units.

At the end of the exercise, winners emerged for properties in Lot 2, and property number 5 in Lot 7.

A third winner emerged for a property listed as number 8 in Lot 6.

There was no winner for Lot 3 properties.

“Interested individuals and corporate bodies can submit fresh applications for the unsold properties in Lots 6 and 7 on or before 12pm on Monday, 16 January, 2023, while arrangements for fresh bids for Lot 3 properties will be communicated to the public”, the statement said.

One of the winners, Aminu Munir Yakesai, commended the transparency of the process. “I was present from the start and I can testify that it is a transparent exercise. I got the information from the newspapers and I bidded for five properties but I was able to win one. I am so happy”, he said.

The sale continues today.