Man Utd Agree Loan Deal for Weghorst

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on loan for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old Burnley forward spent the first half of the season at Besiktas but is now heading to Manchester for a medical before the move can be completed.

A deal has been reached for his loan at the Turkish club to be terminated.

Weghorst scored eight goals and registered four assists in 16 league games for Besiktas.

His latest goal came in a 2-1 win against Kasimpasa on 7 January and, following that match, he appeared to wave goodbye to Besiktas’ fans.

The move allows United manager Erik ten Hag to bring in his fellow Dutchman to fill the vacancy he has for a striker in his squad.

Weghorst also scored two late goals for the Netherlands in their World Cup quarter-final with Argentina last month.

He also scored in the penalty shoot-out, which Argentina went on to win.

The 30-year-old scored two goals in 20 appearances for Burnley following his £12m arrival from Wolfsburg 12 months ago, a contribution that was not enough to prevent the Clarets being relegated to the Championship.

Providing there are no issues, Weghorst could be registered in time to be involved in Saturday’s derby game against Manchester City at Old Trafford.