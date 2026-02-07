General Marwa: Knowledge Deficit in Law Hinders Effective Law Enforcement Operations

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), has warned that inadequate knowledge of the law among security personnel continues to undermine the effectiveness of law enforcement operations in the country.

Marwa made the observation at the official unveiling of multiple legal publications authored by Deputy Commander General of NDLEA (DCGN), Sule Momodu (rtd).

The books include Explanatory Notes on the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022; Human Rights and Law Enforcement Agencies Operations: A Guide; and Law Enforcement Agencies Acts in Nigeria: A Compendium.

According to the NDLEA Chairman, ignorance of legal frameworks by officers often results in serious operational and institutional consequences.

He noted that poor understanding of the limits of lawful authority frequently leads to avoidable litigation, costly financial judgements against the state, wrongful arrests, collapsed prosecutions and violations of fundamental human rights.

“These failures not only weaken the justice system but also erode public trust in law enforcement institutions,” Marwa said. “Ignorance of the law is not merely a personal shortcoming; it is an institutional risk. These books provide a definitive response to that risk.”

He explained that the compendium of Acts would serve as a vital reference tool for officers seeking to understand the legal foundations, mandates and boundaries of their agencies.

Similarly, he described the Human Rights and Law Enforcement Operations guide as a balanced resource that protects both officers and citizens by promoting ethical conduct while empowering the public with knowledge of their rights.

Marwa further noted that the explanatory notes on the 2022 terrorism, money laundering and proceeds of crime laws demystify complex legal regimes governing national security and financial crimes, making them accessible to practitioners, researchers and students alike.

“To build a more professional, law-abiding and efficient security sector, continuous learning is non-negotiable,” he said. “I commend DCGN Sule Momodu (rtd) for his intellectual contribution and for continuing to serve the nation even in retirement. I urge everyone here—officers, legal practitioners and guests—to acquire these books. They are an investment in professional competence and collective security.”

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, described the publications as timely, relevant and profoundly consequential.

He said they come at a critical point in Nigeria’s democratic evolution, where national security, economic integrity, human rights protection and effective law enforcement must be pursued in a balanced and legally grounded manner.

Senator Akume observed that Nigeria continues to face complex security challenges, including terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime and illicit financial flows, which threaten national stability, economic development and public confidence in state institutions.

He noted that the author’s detailed exposition of terrorism-related legislation provides much-needed clarity on the legal architecture for countering such threats, while emphasising strict adherence to constitutional safeguards and international obligations.

Commending the author’s depth of scholarship and public-spirited commitment, the SGF said illicit financial activities remain a major obstacle to sustainable development, weakening institutions and empowering criminal networks.

He added that the books make a significant contribution to transparency, accountability and the rule of law by clearly outlining the legal frameworks for prevention, prohibition, recovery and management of criminal proceeds.

Of particular importance, he said, is the publication on human rights and law enforcement operations, stressing that in a democratic society, security and human rights are complementary rather than competing values.

“Effective law enforcement must be firm and professional, but it must also be guided by respect for human dignity, due process and the rights of citizens,” Akume said. “Sustainable security can only be achieved when public trust and cooperation are secured through lawful and humane practices.”

He added that the compendium on law enforcement agencies in Nigeria provides an invaluable reference on institutional mandates and inter-agency relationships, especially at a time when coordination, intelligence sharing and synergy across the security architecture are essential.

According to the SGF, the publications align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly in strengthening national security, combating corruption, enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement institutions and entrenching governance founded on the rule of law and respect for human rights.