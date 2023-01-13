DHQ: Troops Killed 50 Terrorists, Arrest 62 Suspected Criminals 

*Recover 55 AK 47 rifles

*377 terrorists, families surrender

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops killed 50 terrorists and arrested 62 suspected criminal elements just as they recovered 55 AK47 rifles and ammunition in the northern part of the country.

It said toops also rescued 47 abducted civilians while a total of 377 fighters of terror groups Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) surrendered to troops just as it disclosed that by the prevention of oil theft, the sum of N810,957,475.00 were denied oil thieves in the Niger Delta region.

At a media briefing in Abuja,

the Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj Gen Musa Danmadami, said the terrorists were decimated by troops in the past three weeks of military operations.

He said the operations were part of ongoing campaign to contain insecurity in the country.

“As part of the on-going efforts to contain the security challenges in the country, troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces, in conjunction with other security agencies, recorded significant results within the last three weeks, with the elimination of over 50 terrorists and arrest of 62 criminal elements as well as recovery of 55 AK47 rifles and ammunition

“ISWAP terrorists and members of their families, comprising 52 adult males, 126 adult females and 199 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatres of operations”, he said.

Danmadami affirmed that during the conduct of kinetic and non-kinetic operations in different parts of the country, troops also successfully rescued over 43 kidnapped civilians and recovered large quantities of stolen crude oil products including cash amounting to over N1million.

He said troops in the North-east zone of the country, recovered 21 AK47 rifles, four FN rifles, three locally made pump action guns, five locally made pistols, three PKT machine guns, 124 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 139 rounds of 7.62mm special, 29 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 140mm bomb, 1 UXO 81mm mortar bomb, three RPG tubes and bombs, 5 x 36 hand grenade, five dane guns and 5 FN magazines.

“Other items recovered are 19 drums of Automotive Gas Oil, five drums of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 10 bags of assorted grains, 10 crates of soft drinks, 150 pieces of used clothing, 50 pieces women fabrics, 50 children wears, 30 pairs of women foot wears, textiles materials, medical supplies, 21 motorcycles, 16 bicycles, two grinding machines, one tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit, 30 rustle cattle and the sum of N938,580.00 and other sundry items,” he said.

Also, troops in the North-west zone recovered 18 AK47 rifles, five dane guns, one PKT machine gun, 152 rounds of 7.62mm special, 137 rounds of PKT ammunition, 48 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one RPG 7 bombs, two FN rifle magazines, five AK47 magazines, 15 mobile phones, 55 motorcycles, one Toyota Corolla car and the sum of N1,906,000.00 and 453 rustled cattle,” he said.

In the Niger Delta region, he said, troops of Operation Delta Safe in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip and other operations discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, equipment and petroleum products as well as apprehended some suspected criminals.

“Cumulatively, within the period in focus, troops discovered and destroyed several illegal refining sites, 1,075 cooking ovens, 343 storage tanks, 154 dugout pits and 28 wooden boats. Troops also recovered two barges, seven tankers, 56 cars, 12 pumping machines, one outboard engine, one speedboat, one tug boat, seven motorcycles and one tricycle. “Additionally, troops equally recovered 854,500 litres of crude oil, 1,055,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil and 2,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, one AK47 rifle while 19 suspected economic saboteurs were also arrested.

He said all recovered items and apprehended suspects were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.