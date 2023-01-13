  • Friday, 13th January, 2023

Bauchi Gov Allocates 50 Hectares of Land for Christian Cemetery

Nigeria | 15 mins ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has allocated 50 hectares of land to the Christian community for usage as their new cemetery.

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi State Chapter, Reverend Abraham Dimues Damina, disclosed this yesterday in an interview with journalists at the Government House, Bauchi.

Damina, who led some clergymen from across Christian denominations in the state to an interactive session with the governor, said that the donation of the land is coming two weeks after the CAN led by himself paid a Christmas homage on the governor at the Government House.

According to him, “we requested for a cemetery from His Excellency during our Christmas homage to him and he promised that he will give us a land in less than two weeks. The land has been provided.”

While appreciating the governor’s gesture, the CAN said that the land is located at the outskirts of Bayara, along Bauchi-Dass Road.

The CAN’s state chairman further explained that immediately after the allocation of the land, the state government has commenced fencing work in order to ensure the security of the cemetery.

“The state government is the one doing the fencing. It provided the land and at the same time started the fencing, in fact not just the fencing, we pleaded that there should be borehole and may be some two rooms there that will take care of like quarter guard,” he said.

He assured the governor that the Christian community in Bauchi would reciprocate the gesture during the gubernatorial election.

In his own response, Governor Mohammed noted that the interactive session was meant to seek the support of Christians in Bauchi through prayers in the build up to his second term ambition.

He pointed out that the present administration has always supported Christians in reciprocation to the massive support given to him during the 2019 election.

Mohammed further assured the Christians in the state of his administration’s determination to, if re-elected, do more for them in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

The governor called for prayers ahead of the election in February and March and urged the Christian leaders to mobilise their followers to support him with massive votes to actualise his second term bid.

