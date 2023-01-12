Urhobo Group Visits Onuesoke, Drums Support for Lauretta Onochie

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A group under the aegis of Urhobo Solidarity Frontiers (USF) has drummed support for the newly inaugurated Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, and the board members on their successful confirmation by the Senate and the inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group pledged their support for the NDDC chairman and members of the board during yesterday’s visit to the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former state gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke.

Addressing the group, Onuesoke assured them that the Onochie-led NDDC board would bring fresh air to the Niger Delta region, noting that she would not disappoint Nigerians who are expecting the interventionist agency to speed up development in the oil-rich region.

President of the group, Chief Steven Agadagba, thanked Onuesoke for his steadfastness and support for the Urhobo people, and advised him to put party differences aside by appealing to his large loyalists in the state and Nigeria in general to throw their weight behind Onochie.

He maintained that her appointment is a clear deposition of the wealth of experiences she had garnered over the years in her chosen professions and careers.

According to Agadagba, “The accolades and congratulatory messages that greeted her screening and subsequent confirmation on the floor of the Nigerian Senate from the women folks, Niger Deltans and social media were proof that she had worked so hard on herself and created the necessary advantages to convince all members of the National Assembly and others of her potential and kinetic abilities as demonstrated during the screening.

“We must say that you are all good plus and a great fit for the various positions as assigned by the president, and we encouraged every member of the board to surpass their predecessors in terms of

development and transparency and total care for the vulnerable in the region.

“We have no doubt in your abilities to excel and make Niger Deltans proud. As our motto connotes, Peace and Development, we wish to work with you in bringing about peace and development to our great region, the revenue base of the country.”

Onuesoke thanked the group for pledging their solidarity for Onochie, recalling that before her inauguration, he was among those who campaigned for her appointment, as it is a great thing that God answered his demand and that of others for her appointment.

He assured the group that Onochie, with her years of experience, would perform excellently in her new jobs to the benefit of the Niger Delta region.