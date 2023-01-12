Ondo: NSCDC Arrests 150 for Rape, Others, Recovers 163,000 Litres of Adulterated Petroleum Products





Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), yesterday said that it handled 150 cases of domestic violence, rape and other domestic crimes between January and December 2022.

The state commandant of the corps, Mr. Olatundun Olayinka, stated this during a media parley at the command headquarters in Akure.

Olayinka explained that the cases showed that the rate of domestic violence, rape and other domestic crimes are on the increase, stressed that the statistics showed a higher number of reported cases as against 2021, which was put at 1,725.

He said: “Between January and December 2022, 1900 cases were recorded with the following statistical details: suspected dealing in adulterated petroleum products (14), vandalisation of transformer (12), stolen prepaid meters (14), malicious damage of farm by herders (35), cybercrime (10), robbery (10), illegal mining (4) amongst many others.

“The Anti-Human Trafficking, Irregular Migration and Gender Unit handled 150 cases, which showed that the rate of domestic violence, rape and other domestic crimes are on the increase. The statistics above shown a higher number of reported cases as against 2021 which was put at 1725 and this could be due to increase in public confidence in the corps.

“It is also worthy of note that our 25 Grievance Management Centres (GMC) cut across the state entertained 510 cases in the year under review with 406 cases resolved using Alternative Dispute Resolution,” he stressed.

The NSCDC boss noted that the rejuvenated Anti-vandalism Unit of the Command arrested 15 suspects in the year under review and a total of 163,000 litres of adulterated petroleum products were recovered, while four trucks, seven wooden boats, three sequoia jeep amongst other cannibalisation tools were also recovered.

“It will interest you to know that the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, graciously gave the command a gun boat to police the water ways of the state in addition to the three existing wooden boats to shore up the capacity of our marine patrol. This has helped in a great deal to keep vandals at bay on our waters.

“The record is incontrovertible; in year 2021 a total of 284,540 litres of adulterated petroleum products were confiscated while 163,000 litres were confiscated in the year under review which is almost 57 per cent reduction/success rate. From the Counter Terrorism unit, 172 cases were handled ranging from online fraud, threat to life, cybercrime, stealing and cultism. 154 suspects were arrested (91 male and 63 female).”

He added that the media parley was to present the operational score card of the command for the year 2022 and to also inform journalists about its operational plans for year 2023 being an election year.

Olayinka said that in the area of protection of critical national assets and infrastructure of government, 30 cases were reported and were promptly dealt with.

He said: “In the year under review, 320 personnel were trained on weapon handling, combat craft and tactical maneuvering and they are presently helping out in providing security for the good people of Ondo State.

“The female squad, our all-female arm bearing team did a vulnerability assessment on all the 1601 schools in the state with the goal of sensitising the school community on their personal security under the Safe School Initiative of the commandant general.

“The Command Quick Response Squad has also collaborated with other sister agencies on Joint Task Force and Vehicular patrol of flash points in the State,” the NSCDC commandant added.