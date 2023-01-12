Kwara SDP Guber Candidate Pledges to Make Health, Education, Agric Main Priorities

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara State in the forthcoming election, Alhaji Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal, has said his main priority if given the mandate is to ensure good health care delivery, restore education glory and boost the agricultural activities of the state.

Speaking in Ilorin yesterday on his agenda for the people of the state, Lawal said: “Health is wealth, and when there is good health care for all, there will be good social wellbeing of the rural populace.”

He said his administration would decongest the health care services from wards to all the parts of the state so as to help the people have access to good health care services.

In doing this, he said: “The cottage health will be established at wards as this will assist them to have quick health care at the appropriate time. And the doctors will be attached to these cottage health centres so as to boost the health care services.

“Also, the old people will be enrolled on National Health Insurance Scheme, as this would go a long way in helping the old people have access to quick health care services.”

Lawal, who is the son of the former Governor of the state, Late Alhaji Mohammed Alabi Lawal, also said he would rejuvenate the education sector of the state that would serve as a reference point for other states of the federation.

He also explained that other infrastructural facilities such as road network and other projects should not also be listed as a major achievement.

Lawal, who frowned at the system adopted by the current administration on internally generated revenue of the state, promised to correct the wrongs if elected in 2023 general election.

He also maintained that his government would ensure equitable distribution of resources by ensuring that all the 16 local government areas in the state are functioning well.

The SDP gubernatorial candidate, therefore, urged the people of the state

to vote for him and his party, SDP, in order to take the state to a greater height.