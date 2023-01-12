IPAC Urges FG to Eliminate Security Threats to 2023 Elections





Segun James

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on the federal government to deal decisively with anything that may constitute a threat to the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election.

The Lagos State IPAC Chairman, Mr. Olusegun Mobolaji, made this plea in an interview yesterday in Lagos.

Mobolaji was reacting to the report by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the widespread insecurity across the country, if not decisively dealt with, might ultimately culminate in the cancellation and or postponement of elections in many constituencies.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of the Electoral Institute, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, expressed the concerns at a two-day validation workshop of Election Security Training Resources in Abuja.

The commission noted that such cancellation or postponement would hinder the declaration of election results and might lead to a constitutional crisis.

However, in a swift reaction, the federal government assured Nigerians that the forthcoming general election would hold as scheduled despite all threats.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance at the 17th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard series from 2015-2023 in Abuja.

Reacting, Mobolaji said that as much as elections were very important in the nation for a change of government, no one should expose the lives and property of electorate to any risk or danger.

“As much as we really need a change of government for a better and greater Nigeria, at the same time, we should be mindful of the security of the people in the nation.

“The people that want to go and vote are the same people that want to enjoy the governance and they need to stay alive to enjoy this.

“If their lives are now at risk, and conducting elections can now result in serious brutality, fatality and loss of lives and property then, it will be advisable to hold on with the elections and ensure adequate security is put in place.”

According to him, however, President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government can do something about every threat against the election.

“We have what it takes to clamp down on all security threats financially, materially, militarily and human capacity. We just need all Nigerians to join the fight against our enemies of progress.

“Government should decisively deal with every power behind insecurity. No one is above the law.

“It will be a big shame if we cannot conduct the elections because of insecurity. It is bad that we are in a situation where election is at risk.

“We have people that can do this in the nation, it is just the willingness and readiness,” he said.