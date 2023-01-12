  • Thursday, 12th January, 2023

Buhari Flays Killing of 7 NSCDC Personnel by Bandits in Kaduna

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his anguish over the death of seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who were ambushed and killed by bandits in Kaduna State while on official duty. 

The president, in a release issued on Thursday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the loss of the NSCDC personnel as a tragic event and hailed the courage of the men who gave their lives for the nation. 

According to him, “The NSCDC personnel who braved all challenges to guard our nation and its people had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families and their compatriots in the service. May Almighty God grant them and the entire service the fortitude to bear the loss.” 

Buhari, therefore, directed the Armed Forces to seek the bandits who inflicted this casualty and make them pay the price.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.