UNILAG Marks 60th Anniversary, Graduates 2,251 Students

Funmi Ogundare



As University of Lagos ( UNILAG) prepares to mark its diamond jubilee anniversary, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, yesterday announced that the institution will be holding its 53rd convocation ceremonies where a total of 2,251 students will receive their degrees, diplomas and certificates.

A breakdown of the statistics of the graduating students showed that 67 will receive postgraduate diplomas, 2,119 will receive Masters degrees while 65 will get doctorate degrees.

Dr. Amoo Ahmed Yinusa, who obtained his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering, will receive the award for the best thesis in Science and the overall best Ph.D. thesis award for this year.

Dr. Rita Okorite Kienka, who obtained her Ph.D in Guidance and Counseling, will receive the award for the best Ph.D. thesis in Humanities.

A veteran journalist at Daily Times, Micheal Dayo Duyile ,83 , who obtained his Ph.D. in Mass Communication is the oldest graduating student (male) while Bridget Obiageli Okonji, 82, who obtained her M.Ed. in Guidance and Counselling, is the oldest female graduating student.

Briefing journalists on activities to mark the ceremonies, Prof. Ogunsola, said the theme for the 60th anniversary, ‘Eyes on the Future’, has set a direction and the focus under her watch, to make UNILAG future-ready as well as create a fit-for-purpose workforce for the country and the world at large.

She recalled that the eight months strike action by employees of Nigeria’s public university system was a great setback, noting that it was the reason why the institution will be conferring only postgraduate diplomas, Masters and doctorate degrees, as well as the University of Lagos Gold Medal honourary awards on two eminent personalities within the university community. They are Prof. Johnson Olaleru, a celebrated Professor of Mathematics, and Professor Duro Oni, a theatre guru.

“This will be in accordance with the provisions of the University of Lagos Act, which empowers the university to identify and honour deserving members of the society with proven integrity, who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers and demonstrated significant contributions in raising the standard of the university through teaching, research, administration and service to the community,” she stated.

According to her, the ceremonies will kick off on January 13, with the inauguration of a Tele-Medicine project (facilitated by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Lanre Tejuoso), at the College of Medicine, Idi Araba which will be followed by a Jumat Service the same day, at the University of Lagos Mosque.

The investiture of the 13th Vice-Chancellor and the convocation lecture will be delivered by the Managing Partner of Grand Central Africa, Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, at the J.F. Ade-Ajayi Auditorium on January.

The lecture will be chaired by an industry expert, Co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank and Chairman of FATE Foundation, Mr. Fola Adeola, while the convocation play ; Femi Osofisan’s Esu and the Vagabond Minstrels – will be presented by the Creative Arts Department on the same day.

Postgraduate Diplomas, Master, and Ph.D. degrees, will be conferred on graduates of the School of Postgraduate Studies, as well as the conferment of Gold Medal Awards on two eminent personalities within the University community on January 18.

The 53rd convocation ceremonies which is also a special convocation to mark the university’s 60th anniversary will climax on January 22, with a Thanksgiving Service at the Chapel of Christ Our Light, University of Lagos.