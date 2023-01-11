School Resumption: Lagos Harps on Digital Learning, Creativity

Funmi Ogundare​

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has advised students across its various schools, to pursue greatness, exhibit creativity and continue to maximise the use of digital learning to succeed in their academics.



Adefisayo, who said this in a statement to welcome students for the second term,​ emphasised on the​ student/teacher centered initiatives and projects such as the provision of 1,047 new classrooms, construction of new schools and rehabilitation of 197 existing​ ones, construction of 1,584 bed new hostels in boarding schools, provision of 181,365, pieces of school furniture, inauguration of new school models with track and field facilities, the new technology-driven modular school at Vetland Model Junior Secondary School, the launch of the ‘Eko Excel’​ digital learning initiative, among others.​



Some officials of the state Ministry of Education, led by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Abolaji Abayomi and directors​, monitored​ schools resumption for the second term, in various parts of the state​.



At the Ikeja Senior​ Grammar School, the permanent secretary, who addressed the students, expressed delight that most of them performed excellently last term. ” We expect you to aim higher in the new year,” he said.



He also advised the​ teachers to redouble their efforts in improving the standard of education in the state, adding that they should spread the message to their colleagues in other schools.​



“You have a lot of work on your hands, the task ahead is huge, to whom much is given,​ much is expected, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu​ has​ committed 10 per cent of the state ‘s budget to education, he has​ increased salaries, he also attended the’ World Teachers Day’​ Celebration last October to show you his government is teacher-friendly.”



At the Ikeja Junior High School, GRA, the Principal, Mr. Olatunde Ojo, received the permanent secretary

​He said with determination, the students can also aspire to perform better to become university graduates and valuable citizens.​



“​I implore you to keep up​ the good habits of​ neatness, punctuality, good morals, discipline, hard work, honesty, obedience and respect which are core values for successful people, pick two of these as your improvement kit to become better individuals.”



​Abayomi on behalf of the commissioner, urged the teachers to remain diligent in​ moulding students both academically, while appealing to the students to shun hooliganism and cultism.



​Responding on behalf of her schoolmates, Miss Rejoice Godwin, an SS 2 student said,​ “we appreciate​ the governor’s kind gestures, his efforts in making us​ technologically- compliant and we will not disappoint him.”



The Principal, Mrs. Bello-Ayanfalu also promised to do more to justify the government ‘s huge investments.​



The monitoring exercise featured an​ interactive session where the permanent secretary counselled the students,​ while​ encouraging the teachers to work hard to renew their hope.

