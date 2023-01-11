Sanlam Life Pledges Commitment to Best-in-Class Service Delivery 

Ebere Nwoji

Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, formerly FBNInsurance, said it was committed to deliver best-in-class service to its teeming customers in 2023.

The company’s Managing Director/CEO, Tunde Mimiko, gave the assurance in a New Year message sent to customers and partners via the company’s email channel and social media handles.

Mimiko appreciated the customers for their support throughout the year 2022 despite the economic challenges.

He assured the customers of the company’s renewed vigour and greater capacity to add value to them in the new year.

“As our valued customer, our full integration into the amazing Sanlam family assures you of best-in-class services across our touch points nationwide. We are here to aid your life journey and help you live with confidence,” Mimiko said.

“Our doors are wide open and we have various channels through which you can reach us. We will always be glad to listen to you, work and walk with you,” he added.

Sanlam is a pan-African brand with a rich history and heritage. Founded in 1918 as a life insurance company, Sanlam has grown to become the largest non-banking financial services group in Africa.

With a strong presence in 33 countries on the African continent, and a niche presence in India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Australia, Sanlam is in eight out of the 10 largest economies in Africa, with a market capitalisation of over $8 billion, operating profit of $1 billion before tax and over 154,000 employees globally, delivering superior value to customers, shareholders and the broader society.