Naira Redesign: Buhari Support Group Lauds Emefiele on Implementation

* Condemns unprovoked attacks on CBN governor

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A group under the aegis of South South Buhari Support Group (SSBSG) has passed a vote of confidence on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for the effective implementation of the monetary policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The group, in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Mr. John Israel, in Abuja on Wednesday, warned that it would not tolerate further assault on the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The SSBSG coordinator said the warning became necessary following the recent alarm of a fresh plot to launch coordinated attacks and smear campaigns against Emefiele.

The group described as unthinkable and unacceptable that the Department of State Services (DSS) would casually accuse Emefiele of financing terrorism.

The group recalled the manner in which the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, and several other top public office holders from the southern regions have been scandalously removed from office.

It cautioned the security agencies to ensure their duties were carried out dispassionately and professionally.

The group also warned that if anything untoward happens to Emefiele, there shall be severe consequences.

Part of the statement read: “Despite a recent court ruling, we heard they want to yet again come up with a plan to fabricate another allegation to help them arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and force him to resign.

“This made this warning necessary, as we approach the 2023 general election.

“What is the evidence that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, is involved in terrorism financing?

“If the allegations against the CBN governor are genuine, why didn’t the DSS present its findings to the president for consideration and necessary action?

“It is common knowledge that Emefiele has been carrying out Mr. President’s directives and instructions religiously.

“The CBN governor has been doing everything to salvage the national economy, with several intervention schemes in agriculture and the small and medium enterprises, among others.

“Emefiele is doing everything possible to ensure that individuals, households and businesses across all sectors of the economy, receive support to sustain their operations and livelihoods, especially during COVID-19 and even post-COVID, era.

“We won’t tolerate any plot to harm him or undermine Buhari’s peaceful transition plan.”