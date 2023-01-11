Ghana Convergence 2023: Ghana to Host 100 Most Influential Leaders in Africa

The Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation in partnership with Luminous Hills Limited will host the 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL LEADERS IN AFRICA 2023 in Ghana. The Convergence will bring together Influential Leaders from Various Sectors in Africa. The Event will be hosted on the 14th April 2023 at the Prestigious British Council, Accra, Ghana.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director (West Africa) of Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation, Mr Salako Adebowale said “this year’s edition is expected to surpass previous editions in terms of participation as we have over 40 African Countries represented in this list. Our objective is to showcase and celebrate the best of African Young Leaders.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Luminous Hills, Mr Oluwatosin Aleriwa added that, “My Organization is always willing to partner with platforms and initiatives that will showcase and promote African youths. As a young person, I understand how it feels when your efforts are recognized and appreciated.”

The Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation (PAYLEF) is an all inclusive leading African platform representing and safeguarding aspirations of millions of youth across our Continent. We envisage to become the single largest youth body representing millions of African Youths across Africa by 2030.