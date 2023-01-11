  • Thursday, 12th January, 2023

Ghana Convergence 2023: Ghana to Host 100 Most Influential Leaders in Africa

Life & Style | 2 days ago

The Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation in partnership with Luminous Hills Limited will host the 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL LEADERS IN AFRICA 2023 in Ghana. The Convergence will bring together Influential Leaders from Various Sectors in Africa. The Event will be hosted on the 14th April 2023 at the Prestigious British Council, Accra, Ghana.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director (West Africa) of Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation, Mr Salako Adebowale said “this year’s edition is expected to surpass previous editions in terms of participation as we have over 40 African Countries represented in this list. Our objective is to showcase and celebrate the best of African Young Leaders.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Luminous Hills, Mr Oluwatosin  Aleriwa added that, “My Organization is always willing to partner with platforms and initiatives that will showcase and promote African youths. As a young person, I understand how it feels when your efforts are recognized and appreciated.”

The Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation (PAYLEF) is an all inclusive leading African platform representing and safeguarding aspirations of millions of youth across our Continent. We envisage to become the single largest youth body representing millions of African Youths across Africa by 2030.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.