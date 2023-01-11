EFCC: 90 Bidders Vie for Forfeited Lekki, Ikoyi Properties

•Six successful

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



Six bidders yesterday emerged winners of different properties as the sale of forfeited real estate assets by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), through sealed bids, entered the second day in Abuja.

At yesterday’s session, 12 properties in Lot 4, located in highbrow areas of Ikoyi and Lekki Peninsular of Lagos were offered for sale through competitive bidding.

At the end of the exercise, the bid for six properties were successful, while those in respect of the remaining six properties were unsuccessful on the grounds of non-compliance with the guidelines or the highest bid falling short of the reserve price.

A statement by EFCC said the properties listed serially in the Lot as numbers 4, 7, 8, 9 10, and 12 in respect of which no bid was successful, were re-opened for fresh bids until Friday, January 13, 2023, with the exception of the properties listed as numbers 9 and 12, which bid opening are slated for Monday, January 16, 2023.

“Over 90 bidders participated in yesterday’s exercise. One of the bid winners, Olaore Adebayo, commended the transparency of the exercise.

“I want to thank the EFCC for this opportunity. We came here not knowing anybody at the EFCC and I am glad that our efforts were not in vain. I want the EFCC to extend more opportunities like this to the public so that more people can benefit,” she said.