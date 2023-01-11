E-Mention team organizes PrayVoteChange programme to galvanize national rebirth.

E-mention, the non-denominational group of young Christian professionals, is organising a 40-day nightly prayer to birth a new dawn in Nigeria’s political leadership selection process.

The group believes that while participation in the partisan process is critical to leadership change, it is also necessary that Nigerians Pray, Vote, and Change their ways to realise a complete and positive transformation for Nigeria.

The event, endorsed by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (Lagos State), would bring people yearning for a true change in Nigeria, from different denominations and locations to connect to a 30-minute prayer time from midnight.

The programme is scheduled to hold daily from 17th January to 25th February 2023.

The National Coordinator of the Team, Dr Oloruntobi Bonde said Nigeria is on the precipice and needs divine-human partnership to rescue our nation.

“No political party or person has the magic wand to dry the tears of Nigerians. Hence, this programme tagged Jesus Over Nigeria 2023 is aimed at invoking the peace, righteousness, and love that Christ represents over Nigeria.”

He mentioned that the team membership cuts across Nigeria, UAE, the UK, and the US. He further noted that bad leadership affects Nigerians both at home and abroad, hence the diaspora is highly engaged in the process of national rebirth.

The National Coordinator further noted that 2023 is significant for Nigeria, as it marks the 50th anniversary of the end of Nigeria’s civil war.

He noted that the nation still suffers from unhealed scars of the war and many unresolved national questions, which have thrown the country into a downward spiral since 1973.

The organizers noted that this event is designed to help Nigerians repent and make genuine confessions to God for personal, family and national sins without the trappings of religiosity or fanfare. They believe that just like in the Bible days, true repentance, restitution, and forgiveness would give the nation a breath of fresh air and help it make progress from the golden jubilee of the Biafran war.

Dr Bonde called on all Nigerians from all walks of life and religious expression to key into the program daily.

He also enjoined them to do their civic duty by collecting their voters’ cards and voting for the candidates of their conviction.