Court Bars Senator Abbo from Contesting Senatorial Election

A High Court in Yola has restrained the All Progressives Congress (APC) from recognising Ishaku Abbo as its candidate for Adamawa North in the forthcoming general election.

In the judgment, Justice Danladi Mohammed ruled that Senator Abbo is not entitled to seek re-election since he has been expelled by the party.

Justice Danladi held that the embattled senator and APC are bound by the resolution of Mubi North Local Government executives of the party dated, October 7, 2022, which expelled the lawmaker thus he is not entitled to enjoy any right or privilege accorded to APC members.

It further restrained Abbo from parading himself as the candidate of the party for the zone.

But Senator Abbo has faulted the ruling, describing it as a cash-and-carry judgment. He said the court is said to be the last hope of the common man but claimed that where it becomes cash and carry affair, it cannot be described as such.

According to him, it is a bought-over judgment because those who purportedly expelled him from the party are not local government party executives and therefore have no jurisdiction to do so.

He claimed that only the ward executives of the party, according to the APC constitution, have the right to punish any erring member and not the local government or even the state exco.

Senator Abbo argued that the presiding judge had once issued a restraining order on the local government exco from parading themselves as exco.

He said he will appeal the case in the Court of Appeal and also called on his supporters to disregard the ruling.