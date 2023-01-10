Police Arrest 12 for  Kidnap of Commissioner, Others in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi



The Benue State Police Command’s Operation Zenda (JTF) has arrested twelve persons in connection with the case of kidnapping of the Commissioner for Housing/Urban Development, Hon. Anthony Ogbu, and others in the Benue-south senatorial zone.

The arrest of the suspects was contained in a statement issued yesterday in Makurdi by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP. Catherine Anene.

The command noted that one Mr. Mohammed Usman Omachoko, who specialised in preparing protection charms for kidnappers, as well as Mr. David Ejembi, Mr. Aondongu Akighir (AKA “Too Proud”)Mr. and Teryima Peter were also arrested on their way to purchase guns for the group.

Further investigation led to the arrest of nine other gang members.

Two locally made Baretta pistols loaded with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from the suspect who also confessed to the crime.

The state commissioner of police has urged the good people of Benue State to provide useful information to the police to enable them to fish out hoodlums within their communities.

He reiterated that these operations would also make room for hitch-free 2023 general elections.