AbdulRazaq, Ilorin Emir Mourn as Kwara Assembly Leader, Olawoyin Dies

APC suspends campaign

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Majority Leader of the Kwara State House of Assembly and All Progressives Congress (APC) state Assembly candidate for the forthcoming elections, Hon Magaji Olawoyin, is dead.

Olawoyin, 57, died yesterday morning of a brief illness.

A statement signed by the House of Assembly Chairman Committee on Information, Youth, Sport and Tourism, Hon. Awolola Olumide, said the sudden death of the Assembly Leader occurred in the early hours of this morning(Monday) of a brief illness.

Awolola said his burial would hold at 4p.m. (Monday) at Magajin Ngeri family house in Surulere area of Ilorin.

According to him, “Kwara State House of Assembly announces with regret the demise of Hon. Magaji Abubakar Olawoyin, member representing Ilorin Central State constituency and Leader of the Assembly.

“The sudden event occurred in the early hours of January 9, 2023, after he was briefly illness. Janazah will hold at 4p.m. at Magajin Geri family house in Surulere, Ilorin. May Allah repose his soul in Jannatu Firdauz.”

Olawoyin was elected as a member of the state House of Assembly representing Ilorin Central state constituency in the Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and he was still the candidate of the party for the state Assembly in the 2023 election.

Also, the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has mourned with the family of Olawoyin, as he described the death as sad and shocking.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “I commiserate with the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, his immediate and extended family, and the people of Magaji Ngeri/Ilorin Central state constituency.

“I especially send our condolences to the Assembly, whose Leader, Olawoyin, died this morning. We will miss a grassroots politician, a core party man, and a great lawmaker who truly distinguished himself as the Leader of the ninth House of Assembly.

“I pray Almighty Allah to forgive and grant Hon. Olawoyin al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort his family.”

On his own, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, also commiserated with the state Governor, AbdulRazaq, over the loss of Hon. Olawoyin.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of all outdoor campaign activities for the next one week in honour of the death of Olawoyin.

APC in the state has described the incident as sad and shocking.

In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the state Chairman of the party, Mr. Sunday Fagbemi, the party, however, said: “We hereby call on all our party organs, candidates and support groups to put a hold to all outdoor campaign rallies and activities for the next seven days until after the Fidau prayer for the late party chieftain.