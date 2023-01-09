Two Nigerians, Ango, Ikya Elected President, Member of FIA Ethics Committee

Sunday Okobi

In a historic move for Nigeria and the global motorsport community, two Nigerians, Michael Ango and Denen Ikya, were recently elected as president and member respectively of the Ethics Committee of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

Their elections, according to a statement issued by FIA media representative in Nigeria and Head of Public Relations, ATCN Communication Manager, FIA Motorsports Games, Linda Dominguez, are in line with the vision of the FIA president to promote equality, diversity and inclusion within the Federation.

The elections of the two Nigerians was announced by the FIA President, Dr. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, at the recently concluded Annual General Assembly in Bologna, Italy.

“With these elections, Nigeria has made history as the first African country to get the presidency of the Ethics Committee of the FIA along with an additional membership seat,” the statement said.

Also, in a statement, Ango, a lawyer and Partner and Head of Tax Advisory and Regulatory Services at Andersen Nigeria, was announced as the new President of the FIA Ethics Committee for a four year tenue commencing January 1, 2023.

Additionally, Denen Ikya, an Abuja-based legal practitioner and Partner at Crest Hill Law Office, Abuja, was elected as a member of the Committee alongside three other members from Brazil, the United States and Canada.

According to the statement, “With this election, Ango becomes the first African president of the Ethics Committee since its creation as an organ of the FIA.

Mr. Ishaku Bamaiyi, the president of the Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN), the Nigerian affiliate of the FIA through which Ango and Ikya were nominated for the posts, stated that the election of the two Nigerians into what he referred to as an important standing Committee of the FIA, is a major milestone for the Club, Nigeria and Africa.”

He said this was a culmination of the efforts of the ATCN to put Nigeria on the global map of Automobile Mobility and Tourism, and World Motor Sport, noting that Ango and Ikya were elected on merit and in order to deepen the knowledge and resource base of the FIA, in line with the vision of the President of the FIA, Sulayem, to make FIA, a knowledge-led federation with world-class governance and which continues to empower clubs, members, and the World Councils.

Michael Ango and Denen Ikya, who are both legal practitioners and 2003 graduates of the Nigerian Law School, have resumed their positions with effect from January 1, 2023, and will superintend the functions of the Committee for the next four years.