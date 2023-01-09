Raymond Dokpesi Allegedly Arrested in London by UK Police

The founder of DAAR Communications Limited, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has been allegedly arrested by the Police in the United Kingdom, THISDAY learnt yesterday.



A source who confirmed the development, said the former Chairman of DAAR Communications was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London.

The reasons for the arrest of the media mogul was unknown as at press time.



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Nigeria had in 2015, dragged Dokpesi to court and had accused him and his company of illegally receiving funds considered as proceeds of crimes from a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and went further to file a no-case submission after the prosecution closed its case in November 2018 after calling 14 witnesses.



However, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, rejected the no-case submission and ordered Dokpesi and his firm to enter their defence.

Not satisfied, the defendants then approached the Court of Appeal, with a request to nullify the decision and free him from the charges on the grounds that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against them.

But the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal had discharged Dokpesi, from the N2.1 billion fraud charges brought against him by the EFCC.