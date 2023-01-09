Police Kill Two Gun Runners in Zamfara

Onuminya Innocent



Operatives of the Nigerian police Zamfara State Command said they have killed two gun runners along Gummi – Anka road.

In statement by the force public relations officer Superintendent of police (SP) Mohammed Shehu, the police said Tactical Operatives of the command in an extensive gun duel which lasted for some hours with the gun runners while conveying sophisticated arms and ammunition to terrorists camp in Zamfara all the way from Taraba state resulted to the death of the two of the gun runners.

He noted that the feat was recorded following an intelligence information received about the movement of the suspects inside a Toyota Corolla vehicle containing the exhibits from Taraba State en- route terrorists camp in Zamfara State. Two of the suspects were fatally injured while others escaped to the bush with possible gunshot wounds.

He stated that the injured suspects were taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau, and later confirmed dead by the doctor while on admission.

He further added that spot search by the operatives led to the recovery of some exhibits such Ak-47 riffles, ammunition, Toyota Corolla vehicle, and other dangerous weapons.

Shehu disclosed that additional joint/vigilance operatives were deployed to the location for rigorous confidence building patrol aimed at apprehending the fleeing suspects

He said the Commissioner of Police CP Kolo Yusuf assured the people of Police continuous commitment to rid the state of terrorist and other criminal activities for safety, security and peace.