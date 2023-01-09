Kogi Queries 94-Year-Old Ohinoyi of Ebiraland Over Absence During Buhari’s Visit to State

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Kogi State government has given a 48-hour ultimatum to the 94-year-old Ohimoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Ado Ibrahim to explain why he was absent during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Kogi State last week .



The query was contained in a letter addressed to the traditional ruler dated 5th January, 2023, with reference no MLG A/CHt /39/VI/XX, obtained at the weekend.

The letter signed by a Director in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Enimola Eniola, has since gone viral on social media.



Part of the letter read: “It has been observed with serious concern that you have exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi State and Eblra land In particular to grave disrepute. These actions are quite unbecoming of a revered Royal Father of your status

“Specifically, you were aware through many fora of the glorious visit of Mr. President and Commander-In-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, His Excellency, Presldent Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to Okene on 29’” December, 2022 to commission land mark projects executed by our dear Governor, His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello.



“In a flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the president and the Governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the president at the designated venue rightly approved by the Executive Governor of the State.”



The letter read further: “It might interest you to note that official courtesy demands that when a personality of a president occupying the highest office in the land is visiting or even passing through the state, the governor and top public officers, including topmost traditional rulers are expected to receive him as a mark of respect for him and the office he occupies.



“It is on record that in time past, topmost traditional rulers including the President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs do receive the Governor of the State on his return from critical missions undertaken on behalf of the state.



“But, you have chosen to disdain the office of the Executive Governor, and this time, you did it with effrontery before the number one citizen of Nigeria.

“This action of yours is an act of insubordination and disloyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, the Executive Governor of Kogi State and the entire Ebira nation as a whole. It portends grave danger to the security of the state and laying bad precedence for traditional institution of the state.



“In view of the above, I have been directed to request you to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for these acts of insubordination and disloyalty. Oral explanations may be required from you when a panel is set up to study your case.

“It is expected that you will accord priority to the content of this letter.”



The monarch was noticeably absent during Buhari’s visit to inaugurate projects in the state on December 29th, 2022.

The governor while reading his welcome address to the president had said the traditional ruler was indisposed and ably represented by the Ohi of Okengwe, Alhaji Tijani Mohammed Anage.



Also there was a terrible bomb explosion behind the Ohinoyi Place before the arrival of Buhari last Thursday.