Oyedepo: Travelling out Not in Nigeria’s Interests

The founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has asked Nigerians to stay and rebuild the country, instead of migrating to other countries.

Oyedepo said this on Saturday while speaking with NAN in Ota, Ogun state.

The cleric said human capital development is the most viable and stable stock that any country could ever invest in.

Oyedepo called on the federal government to massively invest in human capital development to restore the “lost esteem” of the country.

“There is the need for more investment in education because this is the bedrock of sustainable national development for any nation,” he said.

Oyedepo appealed to the federal government to create an enabling environment for youths to thrive in order to reduce those traveling out of the country.

“Parents need to re-orientate their children. Traveling out of the country is not the best as there are many youths stranded in foreign countries who could not come back home because of shame,” Oyedepo said.

“We all need to stay in Nigeria to rebuild and restore the lost esteem of the country. Everyone has a part to play in the recovery of his nation.”

Meanwhile, Covenant University, where Oyedepo is the chancellor, had its 17th convocation ceremony and conferment of first and higher degrees on Friday.

A total of 1,934 students graduated from the institution. They comprised 206 first-class honours, representing 12.28 percent; 744 second-class upper honours, representing 44.36 percent; 620 second-class lower or 36.97 percent; 107, representing 6.38 percent in third class and 257 post-graduate students.