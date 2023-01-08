  • Sunday, 8th January, 2023

Oyedepo: Travelling out Not in Nigeria’s Interests

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

The founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has asked Nigerians to stay and rebuild the country, instead of migrating to other countries.

 Oyedepo said this on Saturday while speaking with NAN in Ota, Ogun state.

 The cleric said human capital development is the most viable and stable stock that any country could ever invest in.

Oyedepo called on the federal government to massively invest in human capital development to restore the “lost esteem” of the country.

 “There is the need for more investment in education because this is the bedrock of sustainable national development for any nation,” he said.

 Oyedepo appealed to the federal government to create an enabling environment for youths to thrive in order to reduce those traveling out of the country.

 “Parents need to re-orientate their children. Traveling out of the country is not the best as there are many youths stranded in foreign countries who could not come back home because of shame,” Oyedepo said.

 “We all need to stay in Nigeria to rebuild and restore the lost esteem of the country. Everyone has a part to play in the recovery of his nation.”

Meanwhile, Covenant University, where Oyedepo is the chancellor, had its 17th convocation ceremony and conferment of first and higher degrees on Friday.

A total of 1,934 students graduated from the institution. They comprised 206 first-class honours, representing 12.28 percent; 744 second-class upper honours, representing 44.36 percent; 620 second-class lower or 36.97 percent; 107, representing 6.38 percent in third class and 257 post-graduate students.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.