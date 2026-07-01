Coup Plot: DSS Arraigns Five Associates of Timipre Silva Over Alleged Concealment of Ex-Governor’s Whereabouts

The Department of State Service (DSS) has arraigned five associates of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Silva, before the Federal High Court in Abuja over allegations that they concealed information about the whereabouts of their principal, who the agency said was implicated as a financier of an alleged aborted coup attempt against President Bola Tinubu.

Silva, a former Governor of Bayelsa State, has been declared wanted by the Federal Government, while some of his identified properties have been marked for forfeiture following allegations that he sponsored and masterminded the purported coup plot.

The five associates — Reuben Ayuba, Musa Mohammed, Friday Paul, Paganengigha Anagaha and Ayebaifife Suobite — were brought before Justice Peter Lifu on Wednesday and charged with allegedly concealing the whereabouts of Silva, who the DSS described as a fugitive of the law.

A two-count charge filed against them indicated that the accused persons, on April 28, 2026, became accessories after the fact of felony by concealing the whereabouts of Timiprey Silva, said to be a fugitive of the law.

The alleged offence is said to be contrary to Section 519 of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The DSS also accused them of conspiracy to commit a felony, specifically concealing the whereabouts of Timiprey Silva, who is described as a fugitive of the law, contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code LFN, 2004.

However, all the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

DSS lawyer, Emmanuel Orubor, urged the court to fix a date for the agency to open its case by calling witnesses to testify against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, Sunusi Musa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who represented Reuben Ayuba and Paganengigha Anagaha, the first and fourth accused persons, moved applications for bail on behalf of his clients.

Similar bail applications were also argued by Ibrahim Imadegbelo, who represented Musa Mohammed, the second accused person; I. G. Kelubia, who stood for Friday Paul, the third defendant; and E. C. Sogo, who represented Ayebaifife Suobite, the fifth accused person.

The lawyers informed Justice Lifu that their clients had been in custody since October 25, 2025, and urged the court to admit them to bail on liberal terms.

In a brief ruling, Justice Lifu granted the accused persons bail in the sum of N5 million each, with two sureties each in the like sum.

The sureties are required to swear to an affidavit of means, provide evidence of three years’ tax payment, show evidence of visible means of livelihood and deposit their recent passport photographs.

Justice Lifu further ordered that the identities of the sureties must be verified by the Registrar of the Court.

Pending the perfection of the bail conditions, the judge ordered that the accused persons be remanded in Kuje Prison.

The judge fixed July 22 for the commencement of trial.

The charges against them read:

COUNT ONE:

“That you, RUBEN AYUBA, MUSA MOHAMMED, FRIDAY PAUL, PAGANENGIGHA ANAGAHA and AYEBAIFIE SUOBITE, adults, males, on or about the 28th day of April, 2026, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did become accessories after the fact of felony by concealing the whereabouts of Timiprey Silva, who is a fugitive of the law and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 519 of the Criminal Code Act LFN, 2004.”

COUNT TWO:

“That you, RUBEN AYUBA, MUSA MOHAMMED, FRIDAY PAUL, PAGANENGIGHA ANAGAHA and AYEBAIFIE SUOBITE, adults, males, on or about the 28th day of April, 2026, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire to commit a felony to wit: concealing the whereabouts of Timiprey Silva, who is a fugitive of the law and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code LFN, 2004.”