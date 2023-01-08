Kogi Govt Queries Monarch for Refusing to Welcome Buhari

James Emejo in Abuja

The Kogi State Government has issued a query to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, for his failure to join other dignitaries to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello during the president’s recent visit to the state.



Buhari was in the state on December 29, 2022, to inaugurate some projects built by the administration of Governor Bello.

The state government said the action of the traditional ruler was disloyal and disrespectful to the offices of President Buhari and Governor Bello, adding that Ibrahim exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi State and Ebira land to “grave disrepute”.



The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, who is the Vice President of the Kogi State Council of Chiefs, had failed to join other dignitaries to welcome Buhari to the state on Thursday, December 29, 2022.



President Buhari was in the state to inaugurate some projects including the palace of the Ohinoyi, which was built by Governor Bello.

Reacting to the development, the state government, in a query dated January 5, 2023, and addressed to the monarch, said the action of Ohinoyi portends “grave danger to the security of the state and lays bad precedence for traditional institutions of the state.”



The letter signed by the Director of Chieftaincy Affairs, Enimola Eniola, on behalf of the state Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, read: “It has been observed with serious concern that you have exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi State and Ebira land in particular to grave disrepute. These actions are quite unbecoming of a revered royal father of your status.



“Specifically, you were aware through many fora of the glorious visit of Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to Okene on December 29, 2022, to commission landmark projects executed by our dear Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.



“In a flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the president and the governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the President at the designated venue rightly approved by the executive governor of the state.



“It might interest you to note that official courtesy demands that when a personality of a president occupying the highest office in the land is visiting or even passing through the state, the governor and top public officers including topmost traditional rulers are expected to receive him as a mark of respect for him and the office he occupies.



“It is on record that in time past, topmost traditional rulers including the President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs do receive the governor of the state on his return from critical missions undertaken on behalf of the state. But, you have chosen to disdain the office of the Executive Governor, and this time, you did it with effrontery before the number one citizen of Nigeria.



“This action of yours is an act of insubordination and disloyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, and the entire Ebira nation as a whole. It portends grave danger to the security of the state and laying bad precedence for traditional institutions of the state.”



The state government, therefore, has directed the traditional ruler to forward a written explanation within 48 hours on why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

It added that oral explanations may also be required when a panel is set up to study the case.



“Given the above, I have been directed to request you to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for these acts of insubordination and disloyalty. Oral explanations may be required from you when a panel is set up to study your case.

“It is expected that you will accord priority to the content of this letter, Your Royal Majesty,” it noted.