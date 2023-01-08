Folake Akindele-Coker: A Leading Light in Africa’s Fashion

There will always be individuals who stand at the crown of their trade and industry. When it comes to fashion in Nigeria and Africa, Folake Akindele-Coker, the brain behind Tiffany Amber, is one such individual. Even now, with many different radicals joining the fashion industry, Akindele-Coker remains a very high mountain that others can only raise their heads to look at.

It has been a while since Akindele-Coker was in the news for her business smarts and altogether consummate grasp of fabric, thread, and style. The woman who is known for being one of the great principals of the fashion business in the late ‘90s and early 2000s continues to endure, thriving despite the many years she has been in business. As it should be, the higher the number of years she spends in the industry, the greater her expertise. But this is the fashion industry, so it is a big surprise that Akindele-Coker has continued to take the lead despite the emergence of many new talents over the years.

Whenever people talk of Akindele-Coker, they always mention that she is the daughter of the late billionaire industrialist and the Parakoyi of Ibadanland, Chief Bode Akindele, as if to say that she built her prestige on his own. In reality, Akindele-Coker’s strong grasp of fashion and trends has always stood her out. Even when her father was alive, it was obvious to all and sundry that she had carved a path out for herself and intended to walk it through to the end.

Currently, the stage of Akindele-Coker’s operation has expanded. She is now an icon on the African fashion stage, taking her gorgeous designs out for others to see. Thus, she is one of those with a progressive might who is still grafting her name on the marble walls of history.