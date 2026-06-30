NWUS Strengthens Academic Partnership with London Business School, University of East London

The Northwest University, Sokoto (NWUS), Global North London Business School (GNLBS), United Kingdom, and the University of East London, have proposed a strategic academic partnership aimed at delivering internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, enhancing academic standards, and creating sponsorship opportunities for outstanding students.

The Director of Communications, Public Affairs and Protocol of NWUS, Abdallah el-Kurebe, in a statement on Tuesday, said the proposed collaboration, contained in a document dated May 22, 2026, and signed by the Director of Studies at GNLBS, Dr. Julius Ayodele, seeks to align Northwest University’s academic offerings with UK qualification standards while equipping students with globally competitive skills and credentials.

The proposed undergraduate programmes include Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and Management, Health and Social Care Management, Law, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), each carrying 360 credits.

The collaboration is expected to promote curriculum innovation, research partnerships, student exchange programmes, faculty development and professional training opportunities.

Responding, the Vice-Chancellor of the Northwest University, Sokoto, Prof. Mukhtar Umar Bunza’ said: “Northwest University, Sokoto, welcomes this proposed collaboration as a significant step towards advancing our vision of providing globally competitive education.

“We believe that partnering with Global North London Business School will open new opportunities for our students and staff, strengthen our academic programmes, and enhance our international profile. If successfully implemented, this initiative will contribute meaningfully to human capital development in Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.

“On behalf of the Founder and Chairman of Council, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko; the management and staff of the Northwest University, Sokoto, the proposal from the Global North London Business School as defined above, is hereby considered and await further details and commitment for the actualization of the proposal for mutual benefit.”

University of East London

In a related development, Northwest University, Sokoto, has also strengthened its internationalisation drive by advancing a separate academic collaboration with the University of East London (UEL), United Kingdom, in the field of Computer Science and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The initiative was facilitated by Dr. Bilyaminu Romo, an Assistant Professor at the University of East London and one of the many beneficiaries of the educational empowerment programme of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, which has sponsored numerous young people from Sokoto State to pursue higher education and specialised training within Nigeria and abroad.

Leveraging his expertise in Computer Science and ICT, Dr. Romo initiated the proposed technical partnership to foster academic cooperation between Northwest University, Sokoto and the University of East London.

The collaboration is expected to promote joint research, faculty and student exchanges, curriculum development, capacity building and knowledge transfer in emerging digital technologies.

The initiative is also intended to complement Senator Wamakko’s long-standing investment in youth empowerment, education and community development by creating additional opportunities for students and academic staff to benefit from international exposure, cutting-edge research, and global best practices in information technology.