Family Remembers Rosemary Adebutu

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear,” So says the popular quote.

Indeed, if death had demanded money,Chief Kessington Adebutu would have offered billions of it without blinking an eye just to spare his wife, Rosemary. But the Delta State-born woman succumbed to the vice-like grip of the proverbial grim reaper on January 9, 2021 after a failed bout with cold and malaria.

The beautiful socialite had developed a severe cold and malaria symptom and was rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos.

As reported then, days before she breathed her last, she had been livelier and very upbeat until she fell ill and died Saturday, January 9.

Two years on, the light-skinned woman has continued to be in the heart of her loved ones, especially her only daughter, Magistrate Temitope Adebutu-Obasanjo who has not ceased to go emotional with soul string messages every passing year.

As gathered through a source, she would be holding a special prayer for her departed mother at her residence while she would also publish a memorial for her in the pages of newspapers just like last year where she went poetic.