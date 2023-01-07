Tinubu: I Won’t Fight Shettima Like Obasanjo Fought Atiku

• Says his administration will reform government policies on crypto assets

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has assured that

Nigerians would not experience the quarrelsome style of leadership between 1999 and 2007 if elected as president.

He added that unlike what was witnessed during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo when he fell apart with his Vice, Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu said such would not occur during his administration.

Tinubu stated these in his address during a town hall meeting with the youth in Abuja organised by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State with the theme, ‘Nigeria 2023: Setting the youth agenda’.

Tinubu stated: “Nigerians would not experience the quarrelsome style of leadership between 1999 and 2007 in which former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar, fought in public.

“I and Shettima won’t abuse each other in Wuse Market like Obasanjo and Atiku. I don’t want to say this but I can’t help it,” Tinubu said.

The former governor of Lagos State was accompanied at the event held at Chida Hotel by Bello (Kogi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) ex-governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare and many chieftains of the APC.

He promised to serve Nigeria “tirelessly, faithfully and honestly” if he clinches the office in the February 25 election.

While promising security agencies and personnel that they would be properly trained, compensated and managed, he called on the youths to vote him into office, saying they would not regret it.

He assured that his administration would help take advantage of recent innovations in blockchain technology by reforming government policies around use of crypto assets.

This, he said, could provide over one million jobs within his administration’s first two years in office. Tinubu in a statement issued by his Media Office said being the dominant population in the country, the support of the youths was important in building a better Nigeria. He said: “I will create a thriving and conducive environment for you to complete your education, start work or start a business, and earn a decent wage.

“With hard work and focus, you will once again be able to buy a car or a motorbike, buy a house, settle down, start a family and create a better life. I have plans to actualise all these dreams and can confirm that with your support these dreams will become a reality.”

The APC presidential candidate said his administration would help take advantage of recent innovations in blockchain technology by reforming government policies around use of crypto assets.

Acknowledging that entertainment and sports have helped put Nigeria on the global map over and over again, Tinubu promised to build world-class entertainment venues and stadia across the country.

He added: “I promise a thriving digital economy where those interested in pursuing careers of integrity in ICT will be able to do so. We will also ensure that Nigeria can take greater advantage of relatively recent innovations such as blockchain technology.

“We will reform government policy to encourage the prudent use of blockchain technology in finance and banking, identity management, revenue collection and the use of crypto assets. We shall implement policies that will train and build capacity among Nigeria’s large and youthful population to take greater advantage of the opportunities presented in ICT.

“I promise to invest in the infrastructure required to boost an already-successful entertainment industry. Working with private sector partners we will bridge the existing gaps to build modern media centers and upgrade existing entertainment venues and stadia across the country to world-class standards,” he said.

The APC presidential candidate also assured that his administration would reform the education sector by focusing on quality, access, funding, management, effectiveness, and competitiveness.

He further promises to provide good and quality education in tune with 21st Century demands.

Tinubu added: “Our youth are some of the most brilliant people in the world, therefore we will equip you and ensure you are globally competitive and never left behind.

“We promise to give you a fairer deal. We promise to deliver results. We promise that the hope we are renewing will never be dashed.

“You shall become the leading catalysts driving the economic resurgence. You will be empowered for individual and collective success. There will be opportunities across board, and they will be for you. Let us go together!”

Also, Governor of Kogi State and National Youth Coordinator of the campaign, Yahaya Bello, said the youths would stand by Tinubu because he had demonstrated his love for youths by lifting many of them to be leaders in Nigeria today.

He said the APC candidate was the most qualified in the race and deserves to be elected president.