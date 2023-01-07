Stop Placing Financial Burden on Congregation, Bishop Adekunle Charges Clergies

James Sowole in Abeokuta



The Bishop, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Egba Diocese, Reverend Emmanuel Adekunle, has admonished Christian clergies, to stop placing unnecessary financial burden on their congregations.

Adekunle charged clergies to be accountable to whatever accrued to the church rather than overburdening worshippers with several charges in the name of raising funds.

The Bishop gave the charge while addressing journalists at a news conference to commemorate the 180th Anniversary of Christianity in Nigeria.

He said some churches deceived members of their congregation that it is when they give all they have to the church that they can prosper, saying the practice makes some pastors concentrate on property preaching over salvation.

Condemning the wrong practice, the Bishop said whoever wants to get rich must work hard and do things with fear of God.

“We must work to eat and get prosperous. It is wrong to place burden on church members. We have turned out churches to fund raising organisations every time. We do not need to force people to bring money to churches.

“Rather than forcing people to bring money every time, Reverends should be more accountable for whatever members bring to House of God,” Adekunle said.

The Bishop, who went historical on the title ‘Socio-Econonic and Political Contributions of the Church in the Development of Nigeria’, said the coming of Christianity to Nigeria, had brought tremendous development in the areas of education, medical services, politics, culture, agriculture development, journalism and many other areas.

He reiterated the importance of government at all levels to partner the church to achieve more national development noting that government alone should not be saddled with the responsibility of development.

He urged the government to support Christian religious organisations to achieve success and overall development of the society.

He said, “Both government and Christianity should partner for national development. The church should not fold its arms and depending solely on government will not help our development.

“Christianity and government are concerned with the total development of man and society.

“It is expedient that both of them should partner to achieve success,” he said.

Adekunle stated that the advent of Christianity in Àbeokuta in 1843 had brought civilisation and development to Nigeria.