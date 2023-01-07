 Kwara PDP Guber Candidate Tasks Government on Judges’ Welfare

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara State for the forthcoming election, Alhaji Shuaibu Yaman Abdullahi has urged the state government to do more to improve the welfare of civil servants, especially those in the judiciary so as to enhance the sustenance of rule of law in the state.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday swore-in Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara as acting Chief Judge of the state.

The development became imperative following the retirement of the former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Suleiman Durosinlorun Kawu. However, Abdullahi in a congratulatory statement issued in Ilorin yesterday to felicitate with the new acting Chief Judge, Justice Adebara said, “Our judiciary, as the beacon of hope and sustenance of democracy, deserves a better deal from the government.

The statement, which was signed by the PDP gubernatorial candidate’s Special Adviser on Media, Alhaji Abdulwahab Oba said, “A situation where judges, magistrates and several permanent secretaries go to offices in commercial transports, while sunset political office holders who contribute little or nothing to the growth and development of the state, ride in exotic cars, is not only antithetical to the principle of good governance but endangers democracy.”

He added, “Government must not only compensate career officers for their services to the state after retirement but also provide necessities of life for them while they are in service.

“Recently, some kind-hearted individuals renovated and equipped the state’s High Court because the government reneged on parts of its basic responsibilities.”

Abdullahi who described the appointment of new acting Chief Judge as well-deserved, said, “Hon. Justice Abiodun not only deserves and merits the swearing-in as the most senior Judge on the bench but has discharged his judicial responsibility without fear or favour, affection or ill will, even as he demonstrated unparalleled leadership and administrative qualities.”

He, however, congratulated the immediate past Chief Judge, Justice Suleiman Durosinlorun Kawu, for his untainted and unblemished almost 40 years of meritorious service to the state.