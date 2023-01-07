Emir of Dukku Extols Gov Inuwa’s Afforestation Drive, Devt Initiatives 

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



The Emir of Dukku, Alhaji Haruna Abdulkadir Rasheed, has extolled Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s policy direction and visionary initiatives which he said have turned Gombe State to a model from which other states and agencies emulate.

The Emir stated this yesterday while receiving the governor who led other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates and stalwarts on a courtesy visit to the palace ahead of the commencement of a campaign rally in Dukku.

The Emir applauded the governor’s zeal towards development, expressing satisfaction with the keen interest and attention he is giving to the people of Dukku.

He specifically praised the afforestation project of the Inuwa-led administration in the area.

“It is still fresh in our memories that, Dukku was the first place you chose to flag-off your Afforestation project; the 3G which has positively impacted on the lives of our youth and helps in mitigating problems of climate change and other environmental problems not only here in Dukku but in the whole state,” the Emir said.

On the road projects, the Emir said, “The ongoing road construction from Gombe Abba to Kirfi undertaken by Northeast Development Commission would not have been possible without the effort and intervention of the governor; he is the genesis behind the road in addition to other important roads constructed in Dukku.

“I also went round the places where the dredging works were being undertaken and I can confidently attest to how happy and appreciative these people are about the projects,” he added.

According to him, going by these unprecedented achievements, “the governor deserves another opportunity to serve his people the more and to continue with the good works initiated,” calling on people of Dukku to reciprocate the gesture for more development projects in the area.

The Emir also conferred governor with the traditional title of ‘Garkuwa Babba’ of Dukku.

Speaking earlier, Governor Inuwa appreciated the warm reception and the honour done to him by the royal father and the entire Dukku Emirate.

He told the monarch that when re-elected, he will consolidate on the unprecedented first term gains of his administration for a consistent and sustainable development across board, promising to continue providing responsible leadership that will take the state to enviable heights.

The governor expressed optimism that APC will have a resounding victory in the forthcoming elections owing to the track records of achievements of the party’s administration in Gombe State and Nigeria.

He said, “People can attest to our good leadership, policies and projects which are clear testimonies of our strong commitment towards providing responsible leadership that will propel Gombe State to greater heights.

“All the projects we executed in this LGA and beyond were done in fulfillment of our campaign promises, because of the trust between us and the people; the trust that we will never betray,” he assured.

The governor said traditional rulers and community leaders have important roles to play in promoting peace and harmony, urging leaders at all levels to redouble efforts in enlightening the public against election violence and encourage peaceful conduct of electioneering activities.

“Leaders have social and moral responsibilities to enlighten and create awareness to public on peaceful conduct of political activities especially at this time that elections are around the corner.”

The governor renewed calls on the electorates to ensure they collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards. “It is only with PVCs that people can elect leaders of their choice; who will pilot their affairs at all levels. We therefore, implore you to collect your PVCs and vote for APC candidates at all levels,” he said.

He stressed the need for peace and harmony, maintaining that no meaningful development will be achieved without peace, appealing for prayers for peace and progress of the state and the country especially at this critical time that electioneering campaigns are at peak.

He used the occasion to congratulate the Emir on his 10th anniversary on the throne of his forefathers, promising to continue to support the traditional institution in the state in discharging their social responsibilities in the community.

In his address of welcome at the palace, Hon. Jamilu Ahmed Shabewa thanked Governor Inuwa for executing legacy projects in Dukku.

He specifically mentioned conversion of the proposed site for College of Nursing and Midwifery to Gombe State University, Dukku Campus, construction of 16km Malala-Zaune-Dukkuyel Road, ongoing construction of 27km Dukku-Kalam-Dokoro Road, reconstruction of Hashidu–Malala and Dukku-Wawa Roads, Dukku-Kalam-Wuro Tale Road, about-to-be- completed Jamari Road, building of bridges on roads that have been washed out.

Other projects mentioned include: sinking of industrial boreholes to ease acute water shortage, dredging of earth’s dams in more than 16 communities, building of at least 48 blocks of classrooms, complete renovation and upgrade of GSS Dukku and GG Malala that were have been closed for long due to insurgency, renovation of Dukku General Hospital and 11 other primary healthcare facilities in the wards of the LGA, among others.

The Director General, Gombe State APC Campaign Council, Zubair Muhammad Umar, explained that APC presents competent candidates that will continue to provide responsible leadership that the state and the country needed.

Also in his remarks at the respective venues of the campaign rallies, the State Coordinator, Tinubu/ Shettima Campaign Council, Dr. Jamilu Isiyaka Gwamna, assured of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s readiness to continue with the good works initiated by APC government under President Muhammadu Buhari especially the Kolmani Integrated Project and other important projects that will reposition the country on the path of greatness.

Others who re-echoed support to governor Inuwa’s second term bid and all other APC contestants at the rallies include: Senator Sa’idu Ahmad Alkali, Hon. Aishatu Jibir Dukku, state House contestants for Dukku North and South; and other party stalwarts.

The campaign train perched at Waziri North, Waziri South, Jamari, Wuro Tale, Zange, Kunde, Gombe Abba, Hashidu, Lafiya, Malala and Zaune wards of the LGA.

In each of the 11 wards, hundreds of decampees were received from the opposition parties who pledged to support and work for the success of Governor Inuwa and the APC party at all levels.