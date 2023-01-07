Bauchi Police Arrest 50-Year-Old Woman for Killing Her Co-Wife

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old woman known as Amina Guguwa of Miya Village for killing her co-wife, Amina Koli.

This is as the command also arrested another man for allegedly killing his wife.

This was contained in a press statement by the command’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil which was made available to journalists yesterday.

According to the PPRO, on January 1, 2023, Amina Koli (deceased), aged 60 years, of Miya town was strangled to death by her co-wife following a physical confrontation.

Amina Guguwa, the suspect, criminally used force on the victim by strangling her neck tight as a result of which she died on the spot.

On receiving the report, a team of detectives were drafted and rushed to the scene where they evacuated the victim to the General Hospital, Kafin Madaki in Ganjuwa LGA for a post-mortem examination where she was certified dead by a medical doctor.

He stated that investigation is in progress, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.

In another development, operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested one Nuhu Umar Usman, aged 40 years, of Dangarfa Village via Kyata, Burra District of Ningi LGA in Bauchi state, for allegedly killing one of his two wives with a dane gun.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect slept in the same room with his wife (now deceased) on the night of the incident, the suspect had two wives and six children. Following an altercation between the wives, the eldest son held grudges against the father and threatened to harm him.

Prior to that incident, the eldest son had threatened the father which made the suspect load his dane gun and kept beside him throughout the night waiting for the intruder, possibly his eldest son.

Investigations further revealed that on the 28th December 2022 at about 2.00a.m. while he was sleeping in the same room with his wife, Ladi Nuhu aged 37 years of the same address, went out of the room to ease herself.

On her way back to the room, the husband woke up and picked up his dane gun upon hearing a suspicious move close to his room and directly fired at her in the stomach, a shot that grievously injured her.

The victim was rushed to the General Hospital, Burra, but certified dead by a medical doctor.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, directed that the suspect be charged to court on completion of the investigation.