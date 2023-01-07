Atiku Will Sell Your Birthright, Obi Will Save Money and Make You Hungry, Tinubu Warns Nigerians

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has warned Nigerians against voting the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party’s counterpart, Peter Obi.

He said Atiku wasn’t ready to do the brave and hard work required to build a better nation, but he would rather sell the nation’s asset to the highest bidder, while Obi would rather save money and allow the people to go hungry.

Tinubu, while speaking Saturday at Democracy Park in Akure during APC rally stated categorically that neither city-dwellers nor farmers prospered while Obi was the governor of Anambra state.

He said: “On February 25, I know you will be a champion of progressive politics again. That date represents for the nation and for each and every one of us an appointment with destiny.

“We not only must make that appointment, we must emerge from the appointment fully dedicated to creating a more prosperous, safer, tolerant and dynamic society.

“But these things do not come by accident. These things are but some of the fruits that only progressive and democratic good governance can harvest. And that progressive governance can only be brought to you by someone who has governed in a progressive manner before.”

Taking a swipe at Atiku and Obi, Tinubu said the former Vice President care less that his policies and action would impoverish the people.

Tinubu added: “He doesn’t want to do the brave and hard work required to build a better nation. Instead, he would rather sell your birthright to the highest bidder and run off with the proceeds.

“He cares little that his policies and actions will impoverish you and leave you with nothing.”

The former Lagos state Governor stressed that Obi had a chance to show how progressive he could be when he was governor of Anambra State.

He stressed, “All he could do was boast that he saved money. But I tell you it is a wicked parent that holds money in his hand yet allows his children to starve.

“Likewise, it is a heartless governor who holds back money when people went hungry, schools, roads and clinics went into disrepair. Neither the city-dweller nor farmer prospered under him.

“In the end, he refused to save the people because he preferred to save the money. And he claims to be the party of labor. You will have to be laboring under a terrible delusion if you think he will do better for the nation than he did for Anambra State.”

Tinubu noted that Nigerians cannot entrust their future in the hands of Atiku who is ready to sell the nation’s assets or Obi who is known to be stingy.

He stated: “The truth of the difference between my leadership and that of Mr. Obi lies in one observation. Although Lagos is crowded and Anambra has ample space, more people left Obi’s Anambra seeking a better life in Tinubu’s Lagos than left Lagos believing Obi had established a blueprint for growth in Anambra.

“My people, you cannot entrust your future or that of our nation to Mr. Sell Everything Atiku or Mr. Stingy Obi. But you can trust Mr. Progressive Good Governance Tinubu! “

The rally was attended by Governors Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and APC National Secretary Senator Iyiola Omisore who represented National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu