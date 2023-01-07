2023: LP Candidates Will Contest All Elections in Ogun, Say Stakeholders

James Sowole in Abeokuta



The Labour Party (LP) yesterday said none of the party’s candidates in Ogun State would step down for candidates or candidates of any other party irrespective of any level of election.

The party said its candidates would contest for 40 offices in the forthcoming election explaining the LP would contest the presidency, the three senatorial districts, nine House of Representatives and 26 House of Assembly seats in the state.

The LP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi, made the clarification while addressing journalists at the end of the stakeholders meeting held at Obi/Datti Campaign Office in Abeokuta, Ogun State

Arabambi, who was flanked by Mr. Michael Ashade and Michael Fehintola, the Chairman and Secretary, respectively and other officers of the party, said there are no longer factions within the party.

He said all stakeholders of the party right from the national level to the ward level, had agreed to put the past behind them as advised by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Publicity Secretary, who flayed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for castigating Obasanjo for endorsing Mr. Peter Obi for president, said Nigerians would be shocked by the results of the February 25 election.

He said, “Both the PDP and APC are pained because Baba Obasanjo endorsed Obi for president. They said he has no electoral value that his action is meaningless. Why do they all visited him at different times?

“If his endorsement does not matter, why are they reacting to it. They will all be shocked when election result is released.

“If you look at the figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the figures of those who registered after the emergence of Peter Obi, shored up because Obi has renewed hope for Nigerians. Obasanjo must have seen something unique about Peter Obi and his endorsement was not for fun.”

He therefore said all members of the party have agreed to work assiduously, to ensure that our candidates win the forthcoming election at all levels.

He explained that all crises, either at the national and state levels, had died and buried and the party was poised for victory.