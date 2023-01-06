Ondo to Gain a Lot in Tinubu’s Presidency, Says APC Chieftain

Fidelis David in Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State and Media Director for the APC Presidential Council for Canada, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, yesterday said the state would gain a lot by the virtue of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency, as lots of developmental projects that can transform the state will be prioritised in the state.

The Canada-based psychiatrist and the convener of the Oshodi for Tinubu/Shettima Media Group stated this in a statement ahead of next Saturday’s mega rally in the state.

Tinubu will hold a mega presidential rally tomorrow in Akure to drum support for his presidential ambition.

According to Oshodi, the significance of Tinubu’s visit cannot be over emphasised and couldn’t have come at a better time than when the general election is coming up next month.

The statement read: “He’s not coming to campaign or beg us to vote for him, he’s coming to the state to remind us of our civic responsibility that we should come out in large numbers on February 25 to vote him and other APC candidates in the state so that we can be part of the history-making states that will ensure that Asiwaju emerged winner of the national election.

“Tinubu is Ondo State and the state is Tinubu , so his visit to Ondo State is both historic and strategic. The visit is strategic in the sense that Ondo State stands to gain a lot by virtue of Asiwaju’s presidency as lots of developmental projects that can transform Ondo State can be prioritised and given life.

“About three of such projects come to mind-the development and exploration of the large bitumen deposit, the second largest in the world and only second to Canada, must be given adequate attention under the Asiwaju presidency; the development of the seaport in Ondo South will place Ondo State within the global economic view and unleash unprecedented developments in the state.”

The APC chieftain explained that the construction of the road network that leads to the Lekki-Ajah corridor of Lagos State from Ondo State will help accelerate the economic development of Ondo State “and all the three major projects can be achieved under the Tinubu’s presidency.”

Oshodi added that Ondo State is a must win for the APC, “and the importance of this victory cannot be over overemphasised because the state prides itself as one of the founding fathers of progressive politics in Nigeria.”