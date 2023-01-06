  • Friday, 6th January, 2023

NMDPRA Seals 14 Fuel Stations for Selling Above Stipulated Price in Kano

Nigeria | 17 mins ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Coordinator of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr. Samaila Muhammad Sama, yesterday sealed 14 fuel stations for selling above stipulated pump price in Kano.


According to him, the fuel stations were shut down for selling fuel at between N295 and N300 per liter respectively, which was above the stipulated pump price.
“We have strict regulations to punish the offenders which include revoking their licence of operation, sanctioning them on payment of penalty and invalidation of transaction,” he said.


The State Coordinator, disclosed that the fuel stations were sealed following breach of surveillance for confirmation discharge and price regulations by the stations.


“For now the sealed fuel stations will be sanctioned to pay the sum of N150,000 per pump nozzle so long as they are willing to revert to prices that are convenient for the public,” he said.
He explained that major marketers that were depot owners were selling fuel at N185 per liter and also disclosed that the authority also sealed more 120 fuel stations in Kano in December 2022.


“For any station that refuses to discharge or sell above stipulated price we will validate their equalisation transaction.
“Invalidation is the authority that pays equalisation payment of N45 per liter for the fuel they transport from Lagos or Port Harcourt” Muhammad-Sama.
The sealed fuel stations included Azman Oil and Gas, Maiduguri road; Red Star, Allah na Nan Zaria Road, A Y Mai Kifi Western bypass, SID Zaria Road, Alaj Petroleum Co.Ltd and Danlami petroleum.


Others included two Audu Manager and Sons Limited, Rimi Holdings Nigeria Limited, Rabash Enterprises Nig.Ltd, IDM Makole Nig Ltd, Alhaji Ahmadu Ila and Sons and Haab Investment Limited.

