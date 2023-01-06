INEC: Presidential Poll Results to Be Collated at ICC in Abuja

*Yakubu named chief electoral officer

*Collection of PVCs starts Sunday at 8,809 registration areas/wards

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, announced that the February 25 presidential election results would be collated at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.



INEC also named its chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, as the chief electoral officer for the presidential election.

In a statement by National Commissioner in charge of Publicity and Chairman, Voter Education, Festus Okoye, the commission said after a meeting of the situation room, it was resolved that the ICC would serve as the venue for the exercise.

Okoye said, “The commission has established two committees for this purpose. First, is the Collation Secretariat, where presidential results from the states will be collated.



“This will be headed by the chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, in exercising his constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election. In addition, a few technical staff will assist him.

“The second is the Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee, which shall be responsible for the preparation of the venue, seating arrangement, utilities and services, security, the accreditation of party agents, as well as the national and international observers, media, etc.



“The committee has the following membership: Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, National Commissioner, Chairperson; Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, National Commissioner; Festus Okoye, National Commissioner; Director, Electoral Operations; Director, ICT; Director, Planning and Monitoring; Director, Security; Director, Election and Party Monitoring; Director, International Cooperation Protocol, as members.



He also said the situation room and collation centre committees were inaugurated by Yakubu, who charged them to commence work in earnest and to discharge their responsibilities diligently.



Meanwhile, INEC said as part of efforts to ensure effective collection of the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) in the 774 local government areas, it was devolving PVC collection to the 8,809 registration areas/wards from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th of January 2023.

Okoye further said all validly registered voters, who were yet to collect their PVCs were encouraged to seize the opportunity of the devolution to the wards to do so.



He stated, “After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the local government offices of the Commission until 22nd January 2023. All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.



“All those that applied for replacement of lost, damaged, or defaced PVCs can collect their PVCs at the registration area/wards during this period and the same thing applies to those that registered prior to the 2019 general election and are yet to collect their cards.

“The PVCs of those that applied for transfer are available for collection in the local governments and registration areas, where they intend to vote and not in the state or local government, where they carried out the transfer.”



Okoye said the commission appreciated the patience and understanding of Nigerians, who trooped to its various local government offices to collect their PVCs, adding, “In making the cards available for collection, the commission is also working to ensure that the process is simple and hitch-free for Nigerians.”