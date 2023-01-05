G5 Govs Refuse to Name Presidential Candidate, as Makinde flags off Reelection Bid

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also known as G5, Thursday stormed the ancient Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for the official flag-off of the reelection campaign of one of their members, Governor Seyi Makinde.

Other members of the G5 led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State include Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Benue State, Samuel Ortom and Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The governors in their separate remarks at the re- election campaign tagged, ‘Omituntun 2.0 : Sustainable Development”, attended by party members within and outside the state and thousands of citizens, however kept silent on the presidential candidate to support in the forthcoming presidential election.

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, in his remarks, said the G5 governors decision on the Presidential election would be made public ” at the appropriate time”, declaring that aside this, the G5 Governors would work for all candidates of the PDP in the 2023 general election.

He blamed the crisis between the Integrity Governors and the PDP National leadership on the failure of the party’s leaders at resolving the internal issues within the party immediately after its convention.

“We have challenges with our National leadership. They have failed to resolve the internal crisis in the party arising from the the party’s National Convention. We shall make our resolve on this known at the appropriate time,” he said.

Ortom then tasked the people of Oyo state to compensate Governor Makinde with their votes for his good performances in the past three years and seven months by reelecting him in the March 11 election.

While describing Makinde as a very consistent PDP member, he said the Oyo state governor qas known ” for equity and justice”.

” Today, we are here to join our friend and brother for the flag off of his reelection campaign. Gov Makinde has been a consistent PDP member like all of us. We thank the people of Oyo state for supporting him and it is our hope that come 2023 general elections, Oyo state will deliver Gov Makinde”.

Governor Wike on his part, said the people of Oyo state should await the directive of Governor Makinde on who they should vote for in the February 25 presidential election.

He said as far as he is concerned, there is no other political party in Oyo state than the PDP and that the only way for the people of the state to appreciate Makinde is to vote for him to emerge as the second term governor.

He then called on other governorship candidates wishing to contest the general election with the Oyo state governor to ” withdraw now for Gov Makinde “

Governor Makinde in his remarks, expressed his appreciation to the people and party faithful for entrusting the destiny of the state under his care, assuring that more developmental projects and programs will be witnessed in the state if reelected for another term of four years.

Makinde, who boasted of jerking up the state’s internally generated revenue from about N1.7 billion to N3.8 billion as at November ending, promised to do more for Oyo state and its people if reelected in this year’s election having fulfilled all his electioneering campaign promises in his first term in office.

According to him, ” In my first term, I promised you the following on agenda Omituntun 1.0 known as accelerated development;

Economic prosperity; education, improved infrastructure (Awotan, Akobo, Moniya/Ijaye Road), GSM salary date, safe and secure environment ( Amotekun), gainful employment with total fulfillment.

“My second term will be towards total socio-economic upgrade in the state This is formally known as the Omituntun 2.0, a sustainable development.”

Highlight of the event was the official presentation of PDP flag to Governor Makinde and all other candidates on the platform of the party in the forthcoming general elections.