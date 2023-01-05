Entertain No Fears Over Winnings, 22Bet Assures Stakers

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

A leading and popular betting site in Nigeria and sub-Sahara Africa, 22Bet.ng has assured its numerous clients, stakers and customers not to panic about withdrawing their winnings.

The company, which noted that the assurance became imperative given fears entertained by some stakers and customers who won big during the Yuletide end-of-the-year gamings, said it would do anything and everything possible to ensure that winners are not denied their winnings on their platform.

The Head of Local Sponsorship and Partnership, Adebayo Ajala, explained that many stakers won big on Boxing Day/ End of the Year stake. He said, however, trouble started when some winners who could not withdraw their winning, largely due to technical issues, went to social media to raise the alarm.

Ajala explained that the company swiftly responded to the challenges, with many winners being able to withdraw their winnings as many more winners shared the receipt of their withdrawals from the platform. He assured all others who are having difficulties assessing their winnings to stay calm, as all winners would be paid their winnings. He also restated that 22Bet.ng is a bookmaker that values transparency.

Ajala, while assuring the customers, maintained that 22Bet.ng is more than capable of paying out all winnings no matter the sum, as against the fears of some stakers who won.

Many winners took to Twitter to complain about their inability to withdraw, while others also thanked 22Bet.ng for paying them their winnings for those that withdrew.

“It was more of mixed reactions, but we want to assure every winner that they will get their winnings,” he stated. “We should look at the brighter side, as it is now very obvious that you can change the quality of lives with 22Bet.ng, as thousands of players have already done it.”