Coalition Allege Fresh Plot to Launch Attacks, Smear Campaigns against Emefiele

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Civil Society Groups under the platform of Coalition of National Interest Defenders, on Thursday, raised the alarm over an alleged fresh plot by some sponsored anti-President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic policies’ groups to launch coordinated attacks and smear campaigns against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The coalition raised the alarm at a news briefing held in Abuja and addressed by the convener, Mr. Tochukwu Ohazuruike, a legal practitioner.

Ohazuruike alleged that the sponsored groups are plotting to attack the CBN headquarters and carry out anti-Emefiele and Buhari protests at foreign missions in Abuja.

He added that the sponsored protests were part of the continued agenda by the Department of State Services (DSS) to undermine the president and the CBN leadership led by Emefiele.

The coalition maintained that the agenda of the sponsored groups also included a plan to fabricate another allegation to help them arrest Emefiele.

The group said they want to force the CBN governor to resign in order to pave the way for the appointment of an acting CBN governor despite numerous judgments from courts of competent jurisdiction.

It said that despite the clear and direct orders of the High Court of the FCT, the DSS is insistent on arresting Emefiele.

Ohazuruike said: “The flagrant violation of the rule of law was very worrisome and called on all authorities to intervene and call the agency to order.

“Nigeria is a democracy and as such, the rule of law must prevail at all times.”

On the issue of the alleged looted N89 trillion stamp duty fund, the group wondered how it could be possible that N50 charge on electronic transactions be more than the entire financial transactions in the country.

According to Ohazuruike, “How can they say we have N89 trillion from stamp duty of N50 charge while the entire nation’s foreign reserve is not near that amount?

“How is it possible that we can have N89 trillion while the entire assets of our nation’s banks, bank profit and all deposit in the banks are not up to that amount?

“How can we have N89 trillion from just N50 charges when the nation’s total budget since 2016 that President Muhammadu Buhari first presented a budget till date is just about N95 trillion?

“It means that this amount could have funded all the budget of the country since this administration assumed office. Just how could that be?”

The coalition further alleged that money launderers, vote buyers, election riggers and corrupt politicians were the sponsors of the plot to remove the CBN governor.

it said: “Some governors, who looted the bailout funds to their states from whom the CBN, recovered huge amounts including a governor from whom the CBN recovered N20 billion are part of those asking for Emefiele’s head.”

It also alleged that a $2 million basket has been mobilised to organise media smear campaigns and protests.

The coalition said: “Hurriedly arranged groups such as Transparency Africa, League of Professionals for Good Governance and Accountability and an illegal faction of the National Youth Council of Nigeria have been mobilized to carry out these protests beginning from the 9th of January.

“The DSS should apologise to Mr. Godwin Emefiele for the trauma they have put him through, apologize to President Muhammadu Buhari for opposing his policies and show support.

“The president should authorise the Attorney General of the Federation to institute a criminal inquiry into the latest happenings and reiterate its call for the sack of the DG of the SSS so as not to interfere with investigations.”