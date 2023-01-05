Clina-Lancet Deepens Health Knowledge among Girls in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

The United Nations has remained intentional about its Sustainable Development Goals 3, 4, and 5. These goals focus on good health and well-being, quality education and gender equality.

With a time horizon from 2015 to 2030, organisations like Clina-Lancet Laboratories, an ultramodern technologically advanced and independent pathology laboratory is developing various strategic activities to contribute to this course through corporate social responsibility.

One such initiative is “A Girl Child School Support Programme”, which was held at the Aunty Ayo Secondary School in the Ikoyi area of Lagos for over 400 girls recently.

“Today’s initiative was driven by our commitment to promoting healthcare and well-being in the communities we operate,” says Dr Olayemi Dawodu, the MD/CEO of Clina-Lancet Laboratories Nigeria.

As an organisation, Clina-Lancet prides itself on being skewed and interested in having social impacts in communities where it runs its businesses.

Just like last year when they put together a maternal and child care activity at Makoko, distributing materials, and drugs and did a health check, they thought of carrying the girl child along.

This year, however, the laboratory thought of aligning with the SDGs in promoting and educating the girl child on menstrual health, the significance of knowledge and aspiring to become whatever they wish in life.

Dawodu emphasised: “Knowledge is power. Hence, in knowing all these, these girls will be able to apply them and function optimally as well as the boys in school.”

The Head of Business Development for Clina-Lancet, Temitope Ambrose describes CSR as a tradition at Clina-Lancet.

“This year, we are aligning with SGD 3, advocating for the wellbeing of the girl child. We are advocating for gender equality on our Clina-Lancet team,” he echoed the words of the CEO.

In doing the talk, Ambrose noted that Clina-Lancet has a female CEO and several females in strategic positions. “We are trying to instil the same thing in the girl child so that they know they can be whatever they want to be.”

Meanwhile, the head of business development lauded his firm for the drive. “When you speak of clinical laboratory testing that guarantees diagnostic excellence one name that comes to mind is Clina-Lancet.

“When doctors need to make those critical decisions on their patient’s treatment or care and they want the best and most reliable result the right place to go is Clina-Lancet.”

He further recounted that before now, their growth and expansion strategy has been around planting new branches in new locations.

With a presence in 11 locations in Nigeria, Ambrose admitted that it is a strategic direction for Clina-Lancet in 2023 to drive their growth and expansion game plan through partnerships.

Instead of setting up a stand-alone laboratory in a new location, Clina-Lancet is gearing up to identify a new opportunity whether with the government or existing private organisations for the operational takeover of their labs to reduce a lot of cost and more.

CAPTION: Dr Olayemi Dawodu, the MD/CEO of Clina-Lancet Laboratories Nigeria (middle) flanked by students of the Aunty Ayo Secondary School during the girl child support programme