Chris Oyakhilome Foundation Donates 63m ML Blood across Hospitals

…As FALA winner to train 3,000 community health workers in Cameroon

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Chris Oyakhilome Foundation has donated 63m millilitres of blood across hospitals in Africa to save 400,000 lives as part of efforts to improve lives and better society in the continent.

The foundation noted this at the Future African Leaders Awards (FALA) 10th-anniversary press briefing which was held at the Ikeja area of the state on Wednesday.

Other pivotal feats in the healthcare system the foundation recorded include recruiting and training 10,161 first responders and training to potentially provide life-saving first aid and CPR to 162,576 beneficiaries.

The COO LoveWorld Incorporated, Ifeoma Chiemeka (pastor) also outlined that the foundation recruited 65,539 voluntary blood donors, executed 657 first aid training sessions and 202 Public enlightenment campaigns.

“Recognising the necessity to change Africa’s narrative and the need to contribute immensely to nation-building, the Future Africa Leaders Foundation organised the annual historic Africa Day event where young people were mobilised to execute over 2,000,000 humanitarian acts of service, organise 1,302 conferences and summits impacting 81,650,329 families across Africa,” says Chiemeka.

With these and many more impactful initiatives and inspiring humanitarian efforts of young men and women from Africa, the COO said the year culminated in FALA 2022 on 31 December last year.

With Lebsey Lebaga from Cameroon as the Star winner of FALA 2022, she has rolled up her sleeves to train 3,000 persons that have been trained as community health service workers in Cameroon in two years.

She emphasised: “In Cameroon, there is no trained community health advocate. The community health workers are almost insignificant. “Within my powers in the next two years, we should have at least 3,000 persons. That will cause a tremendous change and shift and there would be a decrease in some communicable diseases.”

With her takeaway from the FALA to be fearless, Lebaga is boldly pushing for an active primary healthcare system across Cameroon to save more lives.

She highlighted her four focal projects including advocating health insurance policy, training community health workers, implementing very strong policies that healthcare professionals are well taken care of, and improving the management of non-communicable diseases in society.

Since its establishment a decade ago, Lebaga is one of the beneficiaries of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation which has invested over N1 billion in young people.

According to the Senior Executive Officer, of Future Africa Leaders Foundation, Dr Olajumoke Akisanya several projects and programmes were executed through the Leadership initiative award.

They are the teenage technology and digital awareness project, technology workshop project, environmental sustainability campaign project, and renovate police community project among others in Nigeria.

“To eradicate poverty and foster economic growth, a food and resource material distribution was carried out in Malawi, where over 500 orphanage children were provided with foodstuffs, hygiene kits, relief items and educational materials,” says Akinsanya.

Working tirelessly to ignite contributive value to Africa’s growth and development through FALA has inspired and motivated over 73,829,127 young people to carry out 25,848,81 sustainable projects that benefitted 17,823,160 families in 54 African countries with a cumulative project engagement margin of 110 per cent.