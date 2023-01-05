  • Thursday, 5th January, 2023

Bauchi Commissioner Resigns Hours after Removal of Father as Emirate Councilor

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Few hours after her father, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Kirfi, was removed as the Wazirin Bauchi, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Hajiya Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi, has resigned her appointment.

The resignation was contained in a letter to the state Governor, Bala Mohammed through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Bauchi on January 4, 2023.

Titled ‘Letter of Resignation’, she wrote: “Your Excellency, I wish to humbly tender my resignation as a member of the Bauchi State Executive Council and the Commissioner of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Bauchi State with immediate effect.”

“I wish to thank the governor for giving me the opportunity to serve my state in your administration.”

