Auto Crash Kills 15 Persons, Five  Sustain Injuries in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

No fewer than 15 persons have been confirmed dead by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) while five others were seriously injured in an auto crash that occurred in Kogi State

It was learnt that the accident occurred when a J5 Boxer Bus collided with a petroleum tanker at Koton-Karfe on Lokoja-Abuja highway around 7.30 a.m. last Tuesday.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed the incident, said the five injured persons were rushed to Ideal Hospital at Koton-Karfe for immediate medical attention.

Dawulung said the corpses of the dead victims have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja.

The sector commander explained that the cause of the crash was due to sheer violation of traffic rules by the bus driver, who was driving against traffic while heading to Abuja from Lokoja.

According to him, “The bus driver left his lane and was driving in the opposite direction on high speed only to have a head on collision with an oncoming petroleum tanker.

“Thank God the tanker, which was laden with petroleum product, did not go up in flames, which could have been more devastating and worrisome.

“The unfortunate thing is that the bus was conveying iron cramps with 17 passengers, 15 of which were terribly squeezed and chocked to death during the collision.

“It’s sad the prevalent disabuse of traffic rules and regulations by motorists and commuters. Vehicles meant for goods should strictly carry only goods and not passengers as in this unfortunate case.”

Dawulung, however, commiserated with the families of the victims and advised motorists to always adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unwanted auto crash.