  • Wednesday, 4th January, 2023

UN Supports  Women  Education on Female  Genital Mutilation

Nigeria | 18 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

HACEY health initiative yesterday in Osogbo, Osun State capital, received support from the United Nations Trust Fund and spotlight initiative to embark on the ‘Stop-cut Project’ on female genital mutilation (FGM) with engagements of 200 women in state.

The community engagement was organised for survivors of FGM in Osun State.

However, 200 women were reached in Iwo and Orolu Local Government Area of the state respectively.

The End FGM Alliance members were engaged as facilitators to re-sensitise the survivors about the law and policy and also to be an advocate for ending FGM in the society.

 One of the facilitator, Mr. Adebisi Ademola, shared the ordeal experience he has had in the cause of advocacy against FGM.

He explained how traumatised some survivors were as a result of mutilation.

The women were all advised to ensure that they report the perpetrators to the nearest police station or NSCDC as that is the only way to end the deadly practice in the society.

Meanwhile, the Project Coordinator, Mr. Ayobami Alabi, noted that FGM is an injustice to women and it must stop.

 Survivors at the event were given the opportunity to share their experiences and how they think the organisation can come to their aid.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.