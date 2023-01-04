Quadri Aruna Joins Russian Club

African table tennis champion, Quadri Aruna, has confirmed his transfer from Bundesliga side TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell to Russian champion Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg for the remaining part of the 2022/2023 season.

Late last year, Aruna announced his departure from the German side after two seasons with the Fulda team where he led them to the semi-final of the German Cup as well as Bundesliga play-off.

The Nigerian confirmed yesterday that he would be plying his trade with the Russian champion Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg for the remaining part of the season.

“I was contacted by the Russian club in October 2022 and they had to write to the management of Fulda to express their intention to have me in their fold. They did that and paid the necessary transfer fee for me to join them this January. But I was also committed to helping Fulda move from the relegation zone in the Bundesliga which we were able to do in our last league match last season to occupy the 12th place in the 16-team league,” he said.

He added: “I love new challenges. I believe playing in the Russian league is another challenge for me having played in Portuguese, French and German leagues since I turned professional. I am sure I will improve more on my game and I am also ready to help the club remain on top of the Russian league this season.”

Aruna’s new club Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg are three-time ETTU Champions League winners with several records set in the Russian league.

“I was really happy to join the Russian club because when they approached me it was a bit difficult from the start because I did not want to quit Bundesliga. But looking at the records of the club, coupled with the achievements they have had in Europe and having visited the club thrice while playing for Sporting in the Champions League, I discovered it is one of the best clubs in the world.

“I know people would be wondering that a lot of money is involved. Of course, money is involved but for me, it is a very good club where I can improve more on my game.”

Aruna hinted that it has been one of his dreams to play for the club.

“One of my dreams is to be part of this team in future and luckily, they came asking for my transfer. I am indeed very happy to join this club and I am looking forward to the new challenge here,” Aruna admitted.