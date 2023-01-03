Tambuwal Condemns Attack on His Convoy, Says Perpetrators ‘ll Be Prosecuted

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has condemned and also vowed to bring to book attackers of his motorcade last Sunday.

Suspected thugs had attacked the governor’s convoy with stones in the state capital, Sokoto, while he was returning with his entourage and party officials from a campaign tour of Silame and Wammako Local Government Areas of the state.

Also with the governor at the time of the assault were with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidates of Sokoto and Kebbi States, Mallam Saidu Umar and Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd); the geputy gubernatorial candidate of Sokoto State, Hon. Sagir Bafarawa, and other dignitaries, all of whom escaped unhurt.

Nonetheless, two vehicles in the fleet were damaged by the attackers.

Tambuwal told journalists at the close of a stakeholders’ meeting with political appointees in the state that some of the attackers have been arrested and would soon be prosecuted.

“The matter is being investigated by the security agencies. Some arrests have been made. Be rest assured that the law will take its course,” the governor stated.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Hon. Akibu Dalhatu, in a separate press briefing, the attackers gang leader, Abu Mai Adda, said to be on the watch list of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the last three month for allegedly attacking their personnel, was one of those apprehended.

The commissioner said Mai Adda also destroyed some vehicles in the governor’s convoy and stole five motorcycles after attacking PDP supporters at the campaign ground in Wamakko.

Tambuwal on his part said: “It is unfortunate that yesterday, on our way back from Wammako at the senatorial office of Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako, some hoodlums attacked my convoy on our way to the Government House. We cannot condone any culture of violence in Sokoto State,” as he appealled for peace.

“We cannot afford to toy with the fragile peace in the state. I, therefore, urge all political leaders in Sokoto State to eschew violence, and to advise all their followers and supporters to go out and campaign peacefully and look for votes, and not perpetrate violence.

“As you know, we believe in peace. We have been preaching peace and peaceful coexistence in Sokoto State irrespective of political differences, lineage or persuasions,” he added.